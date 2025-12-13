Madison Stretches Past Hawks in OT

Published on December 12, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Waterloo Black Hawks held off Madison for two periods, but the Capitols scored twice in the third, then celebrated a 4-3 home ice victory in overtime Friday.

Gavin Uhlenkamp scored his second goal of the night 16 seconds into the extra period. The Capitols won the initial draw, and Uhlenkamp picked up the puck in his own zone, speeding through neutral ice before lifting a shot from the right circle inside the opposite post.

It was Madison's 35th shot of the night. Although Waterloo never trailed during regulation, they were still limited to 16 shots on goal.

The Hawks had scored early and late in the first period. At 3:30, Salvatore Viviano sent Waterloo to the lead when he put the rebound of Ty Mason's shot into an open side. Then with 1:06 left before intermission, Viviano set up the second goal. Collecting the puck behind the Capitols' net, he spun a pass across the slot into the opposite circle. Tyler Deakos was waiting there and had time to pick his spot for a chance which beat Cash Cruitt.

Sam Kappell scored the only second period goal at 12:37 while the Capitols were skating five-on-three. After a save by Phileas Lachat, Kappell found the loose rebound between the circles and spun it into the net.

Near the end of a four-minute power play, Waterloo reassumed a two-goal lead at 2:26 of the third period. Deakos shot from the right circle, and Viviano was positioned at the top of the crease, where he tipped the chance over Cruitt's right pad.

However, Uhlenkamp drew the goal back 26 seconds later, scoring on a low attempt after speeding into the Waterloo zone. Exactly six minutes later, the Capitols drew even as Ville Vaarala hit the net from above the left dot.

The Black Hawks' final game before Christmas is on the road Saturday in Des Moines against the Buccaneers. Waterloo returns from the USHL's holiday break on Saturday, December 27th to host the Capitols at Young Arena, starting at 6:35.

Waterloo 2 0 1 0 - 3

Madison 0 1 2 1 - 4

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Viviano 7 (Mason, Vikla), 3:30. 2, Waterloo, Deakos 4 (Viviano, Whiterabbit), 18:54. Penalties-Schneider Wat (slashing), 8:33.

2nd Period-3, Madison, Kappell 12 (Uhlenkamp, Buckberger), 12:37 (PP). Penalties-Smith Mad (interference), 8:29; Schneider Wat (interference), 10:52; Brady Wat (interference), 12:00; Prud'homme Mad (high sticking, unsportsmanlike cnd.), 18:42.

3rd Period-4, Waterloo, Viviano 8 (Deakos, Mason), 2:26 (PP). 5, Madison, Uhlenkamp 10 (Kappell, Smith), 2:52. 6, Madison, Vaarala 3 (Prud'homme, Smith), 8:52. Penalties-Whiterabbit Wat (cross checking), 5:54.

1st OT Period-7, Madison, Uhlenkamp 11 (Smith, Kappell), 0:16. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 6-3-7-0-16. Madison 9-11-14-1-35.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 1 / 2; Madison 1 / 4.

Goalies-Waterloo, Lachat 4-9-1-1 (35 shots-31 saves). Madison, Cruitt 3-3-0-0 (16 shots-13 saves).







