Springer's Two-Goal Night, Pradel's Shutout Power Storm to 4-0 Friday Victory Over Muskegon

Published on December 12, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, Neb. - Cam Springer's first multi-goal game of the season and Michal Pradel's second shutout of the campaign lifted the Tri-City Storm to a 4-0 win over the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Friday night at Viaero Center.

Tri-City (10-15-4, 24 pts) has won back-to-back games for the first time since October 26-31. Muskegon (20-6-0, 40 pts) snapped a five-game winning streak and was shut out for the first time this season.

The Storm broke the ice 7:51 into the first. While Ferry Netusil served a minor penalty for slashing, Tri-City's Brecken Smith rushed with the puck down the right wing of the Muskegon zone, then fed a streaking Springer near the left post. Springer one-timed the puck past the outstretched left pad of Lumberjack netminder Will Keane for the Storm's fourth shorthanded goal of the season.

The Springer-Smith duo teamed up for a second first period marker about seven minutes later. After gathering a turned-over puck near the right wing boards of the Muskegon zone, Smith fed an open Springer in the right circle. The Bowling Green commit took one stride toward Keane, then chipped the puck over his right shoulder to make it 2-0. It was Springer's fourth tally of the year.

Tri-City made it 3-0 at the 3:52 mark of the second. Mason Jenson collected the puck at the left point of the Muskegon zone after a feed from Maxwell Dessner. The Ohio State commit centered to Paul Bloomer as he swiftly moved toward the Lumberjack net. Bloomer strode toward Keane, then beat him with a glove side snapshot for his fourth tally of the season.

The Storm extended their lead with about eight minutes gone by in the third. In the midst of a Tri-City rush, Jenson fired a shot from the right circle that snuck through Keane, barely crossing the goal line. It was the Rogers, Minnesota native's third goal in five games.

Tri-City outshot Muskegon 29-12. Pradel collected his eighth win of the season, improving to 8-9-3. Keane picked up his fourth loss of the campaign, falling to 6-4-0.

Four Storm players finished with multiple points. Alongside Springer's two goal (2-0-2) performance, Jenson (1-1-2), Bloomer (1-1-2), and Smith (0-2-2) also made major contributions.

Up next: Tri-City closes its two-game set with Muskegon on Saturday at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is set for 6:05 pm CT.

Saturday is Military Appreciation Night presented by Courage Crew. The Storm will wear special military-themed uniforms that will be auctioned off live on the ice after the game.

Tri-City will also put on a "4th period" party at the Kearney Raising Cane's following Saturday's jersey auction. All Storm players will be available for photo and autograph opportunities.

Toys-for-tots will additionally be present at Saturday's game. Fans can bring a newly packaged toy that will be given to children throughout the United States this holiday season.

To purchase tickets, visit stormhockey.com, call the Storm at 308-338-8144, or stop by the Viaero Center box office in-person.







