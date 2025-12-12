Storm Alumni Spotlight: December 2025

Happy Holiday season, Storm fans! Hope it is a time of year filled with joy, happiness, and cheer alongside family and friends.

As we make our way toward the de facto halfway mark of the hockey season, let's check in on a few Storm alumni.

Gavin Brindley, Colorado Avalanche (Storm years: 2020-2022)

The former Tri-City star is in his first full season of National Hockey League action.

Following appearances solely in the American Hockey League last year (6 goals, 11 assists, 17 points in 52 games with Cleveland) Brindley was traded from Columbus to Colorado in late June. He has only seen action at the NHL level with the Avalanche this season. Unfortunately, Brindley was moved to injured reserve last weekend after suffering a lower body injury.

Through 18 appearances with the Avalanche during 2025-2026, Brindley has amassed four goals and three assists for seven points alongside a +3 rating. Two of Brindley's markers have been game-winning goals. He is averaging 9:17 of ice time per game. At the time of publication, Colorado's whopping 21-2-6 record was best among all teams in the league.

Brindley made his NHL debut with Columbus on April 16, 2024 after completing his second year at the University of Michigan.

The 21-year-old's time in Kearney was highlighted by strong offensive play. In 102 regular season games, Brindley put up 23 goals and 41 assists for 64 points. His best season came during 2021-2022, when the Estero, Florida native produced 14 goals and 28 assists for 42 points in 51 matchups. Brindley also contributed four points in six career Storm playoff appearances.

After Tri-City, it was on to Michigan, where the right-shot player produced 91 points in 81 appearances across two seasons. Brindley was named Big Ten Player of the Year after his 2023-2024 campaign, when he produced an impressive 25 goals and 28 assists for 53 points in 40 games.

Brindley took home gold with Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Sweden where he ended number two on the team with ten points through seven contests.

Vladislav Lukashevich, Miami University (Storm years: 2023-2024)

Currently in his first season with Anthony Noreen after a transfer from Michigan State, Lukashevich has put up two goals and 12 assists for 14 points and a +6 rating through 16 games with the RedHawks. Those 12 assists lead the team. The 14 points tie for second. Miami has turned its fortunes around this year. After a three-win campaign and zero conference victories a year ago, the RedHawks sit at 10-6-0 with a pair of conference wins this season.

During his freshman campaign last year at Michigan State, Lukashevich put up seven points across 29 games. He also logged 11 penalty minutes.

The Magadan, Russia native spent the 2023-2024 season at Tri-City, where he produced an impressive 11 goals and 32 assists for 43 points in 54 contests. Lukashevich also put up a +13 rating. Those 43 points ranked fifth on the team. The left-shot player placed third in assists and second in rating.

Lukashevich came to Kearney after spending three seasons with Loko Yaraslovl in Russia's junior system. He was assistant captain and produced 18 points in 45 games with the club his final year during 2022-2023.

Cole O'Hara, Milwaukee Admirals (Storm years: 2020-2022)

Currently in his first full professional season, O'Hara is performing well this year at AHL Milwaukee, with five goals and eight assists for 13 points through 18 games. Those 13 points tie for sixth on the team. The Admirals are off to a decent 12-6-2 start.

After finishing his third season at UMass last year, O'Hara debuted professionally on April 12, 2025 with Milwaukee.

Following a combined 35 points over his first two seasons at UMass (2023-2024, 2024-2025), O'Hara broke out with incredible offensive numbers last year, putting up team-highs in goals (22), assists (29), and points (51) across 40 games with the Minutemen. The 51 points additionally placed first among all Hockey East players. As a result, the Richmond Hill, Ontario native picked up NCAA (East) First All-American Team and Hockey East First All-Star Team honors.

O'Hara spent two seasons in Kearney where he was also an offensive standout. During his first campaign with the Storm (2020-2021), O'Hara produced 28 points in 49 games. He nearly tripled that point total the next season (2021-2022), amassing 25 goals and 48 assists for 73 points over 58 contests. Those 73 points tied for eighth-most in the league and ranked third on the Storm roster behind Jeremy Wilmer and Mitchell Miller.

O'Hara was a fourth round draft pick by Nashville in 2022, selected at #114 overall.

Jake Richard, University of Connecticut (Storm year: 2023)

The Florida native joined Tri-City after a February 2023 trade with Muskegon. Richard, who at the time was the Lumberjacks' leading scorer, came to Kearney alongside a USHL 2023 Phase I tenth round draft pick in exchange for a 2023 Phase I third round pick, 2023 Phase II second round pick, and future considerations.

Richard impressed during his 27-game stint with the Storm at the end of the 2022-2023 season, producing 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points. Five of those goals were game-winners. Richard also amassed a +16 rating. He registered three assists in four Tri-City playoff games that year. The right-shot forward finished the campaign with 62 total points across 57 regular season games.

A Buffalo sixth round draft pick in 2022 (#170 overall), Richard advanced to UConn after his time in Kearney. His sophomore season last year was one to remember. Richard produced 15 goals and 28 assists for 43 points in 34 games with a +26 rating. Those 28 assists ranked fifth among all Hockey East skaters. The 43 points were seventh. Richard collected Hockey East Third All-Star Team honors as a result of his performance.

This season, the 2004-born player is off to a good start with four goals and eight assists for 12 points through his first 17 games. At 17-9-8 overall and and 7-3-2 in conference play, UConn currently holds first place (22 pts.) in the Hockey East standings, one point in front of Boston College.

