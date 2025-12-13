Storm, Lumberjacks Tangle on Military Appreciation Night in Kearney

Published on December 13, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm end a two-game series with the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Saturday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is set for 6:05 pm CT.

Saturday is Military Appreciation Night presented by Courage Crew. The Storm will wear special military-themed uniforms that will be auctioned off live on the ice after the game.

Toys-for-tots will additionally be present at this evening's contest. Fans can bring a newly packaged toy that will be given to children throughout the United States this holiday season.

Tri-City will also put on a "4th period" party at the Kearney Raising Cane's following tonight's jersey auction. All Tri-City players will be available for photo and autograph opportunities.

Tri-City (10-15-4, 24 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Beat Muskegon 4-0 at Viaero Center Friday

Friday: Cam Springer scored twice in what was his first multi-goal game of season

Friday: Paul Bloomer, Mason Jenson also tallied Tri-City goals

Friday: Four different Storm players finished with multiple points; Springer (2-0-2), Bloomer (1-1-2), Jenson (1-1-2), Brecken Smith (0-2-2)

Friday: Michal Pradel notched his second shutout of season in net and first since October 10 (Friday was also team's first shutout since October 10) after halting all 12 Muskegon shots

Friday: Storm put up more than three goals across regulation for first time since October 31 vs. Omaha (4-1 W)

Team Notes:

Won back-to-back games for first time since October 26-31

Penalty kill (84.6%) ranks first in USHL

Averaging 11.17 penalty minutes per game, third-least among USHL teams

Played 29 games this year, tied with Omaha for most among USHL teams

Player Notes:

Mason Jenson: has put up five points (3-2-5) over his past five games

Brecken Smith: has generated three points (1-2-3) over his past three appearances

Michal Pradel: second among all USHL goaltenders in saves (534) and minutes (1210), two shutouts tie for second, goals against average places eighth (2.58)

Bode Laylin: three goals tie for fifth among USHL defenseman, three power play goals tie for second among defenseman

Maddox Malmquist: ties for second among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Oliver Ozogany: 49 shots place fourth among USHL rookies

Carson Pilgrim (7-8-15) leads team in scoring followed by Bode Laylin (3-11-14)

Muskegon (20-6-0, 40 pts, 1st place Eastern Conf.)

Snapped five-game winning streak last night

Friday: Goaltender Will Keane stopped 25 of 29 Storm shots, falling to 6-4-0 on season

Melvin Novotny (14-15-29) leads team in scoring and ties for sixth among all USHL skaters in points; Drew Stewart (13-10-23) follows

Season series: Tonight is the final regular season matchup between Tri-City and Muskegon this year.

Storm forward Carson Pilgrim and defenseman Bode Laylin are missing Tri-City's games in early December while representing Team USA at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec. Team USA is made of players who play in junior hockey leagues across the U.S.

The Americans defeated Sweden 4-2 in last night's semifinal and will advance to the tournament's championship game against Canada West tonight at 6 pm CT. The Red, White, and Blue look to defend their title from last season. Team USA has won ten championships dating back to the tournament's inception in 2006.







