Jacks Blanked by Storm, Fall, 3-0, on Saturday Night

Published on December 13, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, NE - A shutout on one end of the ice and a hat-trick on the other spelled disaster for the Muskegon Lumberjacks (20-7-0-0, 40 pts) who fell to the Tri-City Storm (11-15-3-1, 26 pts). For the second straight night.

A pair of goals for Ashton Dahms, one in each of the first two periods, helped the Storm to a 2-0 lead through 40 minutes. Both goals were rebounds cleaned up at the front of the net by the Lakeville, MN native. The first came at the 15:36 mark of the first period with assists from Evan Sofikitis. The second, at nearly the same time as the second period, off assists from Maddox Malmquist.

The third and final goal of the game came for Dahms to clinch the hat trick and weekend sweep for the Storm. The empty net goal made it 3-0 with just 3 seconds left in regulation.

Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE) (14-3-0-0) played extremely well to keep the Jacks in the game with 34 saves on 36 shots against. Michal Pradal (9-9-2-1) earned his second shutout of the weekend, stopping all 33 shots he faced.

Following the Holiday break, the Lumberjacks return to action with a home-and-home series against the USNTDP Under-17 Team on December 27 and 28. For the full schedule, tickets, and more, visit muskegonlumberjacks.com.







