Hawks Fall, 4-0, Against Bucs

Published on December 13, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Max Weilandt stopped all 17 Waterloo Black Hawks shots Saturday in the Des Moines Buccaneers' 4-0 shutout at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines.

While Weilandt gets credit for the shutout, the Buccaneer defense limited Waterloo three shots on goal in the first period, then the same count in the third. Michael Chambre doubled Weilandt's save count while absorbing the loss.

The game was scoreless through one period, but Des Moines recorded two goals separated by just over two minutes in the second, then added another for a 3-0 second intermission lead.

Michael Sandruck had the first tally at 5:03, speeding up right wing to join a rush and jamming in a pass to Chambre's left. The Buccaneers followed up that goal when Riley Zupfer chopped a rebound across the goal line at 7:07.

Des Moines produced the only special teams score of the night at 13:35; Ryland Randle unloaded from the deep slot to beat a screened Chambre.

The 3-0 count held until 18:38 of the third when Adam Zidlicky found an open net from his own end of the rink.

The Hawks finish December with three consecutive home games beginning on the 27th. The matchup on the Saturday after Christmas is against the Madison Capitols at 6:35. Waterloo will wear Ugly Sweater jerseys which will be auctioned after the game to benefit Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity. However, a "Buy it Now" option is available on all jerseys beginning for the general public on Wednesday, December 17th at 5 p.m. For seats at any remaining Black Hawks home game, visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Waterloo 0 0 0 - 0

Des Moines 0 3 1 - 4

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Lefere Wat (game misconduct-cross checking, checking from behind), 13:57; Searles Dm (roughing), 13:57; Deakos Wat (checking from behind), 14:35; Zidlicky Dm (head contact), 19:13.

2nd Period-1, Des Moines, Sandruck 1 (Searles, De St. Hubert), 5:03. 2, Des Moines, Zupfer 6 (Thorp, Seelinger), 7:07. 3, Des Moines, Randle 5 (Seelinger, Tylec), 13:35 (PP). Penalties-Vikla Wat (interference), 12:24.

3rd Period-4, Des Moines, Zidlicky 4 (Wallin), 18:38 (EN). Penalties-Lynch Wat (tripping), 2:58; Treharne Wat (roughing), 9:17; Zidlicky Dm (roughing), 9:17; served by Meyer Wat (bench minor-too many men), 16:00.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 3-11-3-17. Des Moines 16-11-11-38.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 1; Des Moines 1 / 4.

Goalies-Waterloo, Chambre 3-4-0-0 (37 shots-34 saves). Des Moines, Weilandt 9-7-2-3 (17 shots-17 saves).







United States Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.