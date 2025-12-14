Gromov Scores First USHL Goal, Lancers Fall to Phantoms

Published on December 13, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Omaha Lancers wrapped up the pre-Christmas schedule with a 4-1 loss to the Youngstown Phantoms on Saturday night at the Covelli Centre.

Ilya Gromov scored his first USHL goal at the 13:33 mark of the first period but the Lancers could not overcome surrendering a pair of early first-period tallies and two third-period power-play goals. The Lancers saw their five-game point streak (3-0-0-2) also come to an end as they suffered their first regulation loss since Nov. 26.

Youngstown (19-7-1-1) entered the game having not scored in regulation in its last two games but needed just over two minutes to get on the board first. Former Lancer defenseman Jayden Veney first a wrister from the left point that found its way through the traffic at the 2:13 mark. That goal snapped a streak of four straight games for the Lancers in which they scored first.

Omaha (7-20-1-2) challenged for goaltender interference but was unsuccessful and the Phantoms doubled up their lead a minute later on Ryan Rucinski's 17th goal of the season. He poked in a rebound just outside of the crease for his 17th goal of the season.

Gromov put the Lancers on the board with the only goal of the second period. He entered the attacking zone right-wing side with a terrific play through the legs of a defender and tried to set up Tommy Spencer in front of the net. Gromov's pass attempt was blocked and ricocheted right back to him at the base of the right-wing circle and he rifled the puck top shelf to cut the deficit in half.

The Phantoms started the game 0-for-4 and the weekend 0-for-8 on the power play but scored twice on a high-sticking double minor in the third period 1:49 apart.

The Lancers return from the holiday break Dec. 27th against the Lincoln Stars. Fans are encouraged to wear black to participate in the blackout at Liberty First Credit Union Arena Tickets can be purchased at libertyfirstcreditunionarena.evenue.net/events/OL.







United States Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.