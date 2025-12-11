Lancers Extend Point Streak But Fall in Overtime

Published on December 11, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Adam Israilov scored for a third straight game but the Omaha Lancers lost, 4-3, in a shootout vs. the Tri-City Storm on Wednesday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Omaha (6-19-1-2) carried a 3-1 lead into the third period but could not hold on as Tri-City (9-15-3-1) scored twice over the final 10 minutes. Despite the shootout loss, the Lancers picked up a point and extended their point streak to four games with a 2-0-0-2 mark over that stretch. Wednesday also marked the third time in Omaha's last four games that they advanced to the shootout.

Israilov scored the Lancers' second goal after Ryder Reynolds wrapped around the net and found Israilov with a cross-crease pass far-post side to make it 2-0, Omaha, at the 11:32 mark of the first period. In addition to scoring for a third straight game, Israilov also extended his point streak to four games with 6 points in that span (3+3). Half of Israilov's six goals have come in the Lancers' three games this month.

Brecken Smith and Paul Bloomer scored the two third-period goals for Tri-City, which improved to 3-11-1-0 when trailing after two periods. The win snapped an 0-5-1-0 stretch for the Storm in their final game of a five-game road trip. The Storm outshot the Lancers, 44-26, including 19-5 in the third period.

Kole Hyles scored his team-leading eighth goal and his first power-play tally to get the scoring started 8:28 into the game. He one-timed a rebound in the slot past netminder Owen Nelson after Reese Lantz's wrist shot from the far faceoff dot was denied. The Lancers cashed in on their first-of-five power plays to strike on the man advantage for the second time in the last three games. Their first power play of the night came just over a minute after killing off a four-minute Tri-City power play.

Tanner Morgan continued his strong production as of late by netting the Lancers' final goal to restore a two-goal advantage at the 17:41 mark of the second. Lefty Markonidis separated himself from the defense, cut to the net and nearly snuck the puck past Nelson. He made the pad save along the line but the puck remained there until Morgan crashed the net and pushed it over the line to give the Lancers a 3-1 lead. Morgan now has points in three of his last four games while also totaling 6 points (3+3) over his last seven games.

Morgan's goal came in response to Ashton Dahms putting Tri-City on the board at the 12:56 mark of the second period to make it a 2-1 Omaha lead at the time.

Omaha dominated the puck possession in overtime despite only outshooting Tri-City, 3-2, in the five-minute frame. Dahms nearly won the game on a two-on-one rush late in overtime in which his first shot was denied and his second attempt hit the crossbar.

Ryan Aaronson and Israilov were both denied in the shootout by Nelson. Dahms was denied as the Storm's first shooter but Smith and Oliver Ozogany both scored to seal the victory.

The Lancers are on the road to face the Youngstown Phantoms this Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m. EST and 6:05 p.m. EST, respectively. Omaha's next home game is Dec. 27th against the Lincoln Stars.







