Storm Mount Rousing Third Period Comeback, Defeat Lancers 4-3 in Shootout on Wednesday

Published on December 11, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - Down 3-1, the Tri-City Storm used Brecken Smith and Paul Bloomer third period goals to even the game, eventually defeating the Omaha Lancers 4-3 in a shootout on Wednesday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Tri-City (9-15-4, 22 pts) snapped its season-long six-game losing streak. Omaha (6-19-3, 15 pts) grew its point streak to four games.

The Storm made it a 3-2 contest on Smith's tally 10:26 into the third. On a beautiful passing play, Gairin Michalski set up Mason Jenson with a feed in front of the Lancer net. Jenson then sent the puck to Smith, who finished a rapid one-touch backdoor shot past Omaha netminder Nils Maurins. It was the Miami commit's seventh goal of the year.

About five minutes later, as Tri-City worked on the power play, Bloomer redirected a Drew Anastasio left point shot past Maurins. The tying tally was Tri-City's first power play score since November 7. It broke a Storm string of 35 consecutive man advantages without a goal.

No more tallies were produced the rest of the third period. Tri-City outshot Omaha 19-5 in the final frame.

Still tied past regulation, the game went to overtime. Each team exchanged credible chances during the extra period, but could not score. The Lancers outshot the Storm 3-2 during overtime.

After a scoreless first round of the shootout, Smith and Oliver Ozogany contributed tallies in the second and third rounds, respectively, to hand Tri-City its victory. Nelson halted each of the two Omaha attempts he faced.

The Lancers had the lead for much of regulation prior to the Storm comeback.

Omaha was first to score. As Tri-City's Evan Sofikitis served a minor for holding, Reese Lantz sent a shot toward the Storm net that deflected off Tri-City defender Noah LaPointe. The puck bounced directly to Lancer forward Kole Hyles, who was quick to slap the puck past Storm goaltender Owen Nelson for his eighth tally of the year. The goal came 8:28 into the first period.

About four minutes later, as Omaha merged toward Nelson, Adam Israilov one-timed a Ryder Reynolds feed on the back door of the Storm cage. It was Israilov's sixth marker of the year and third goal in as many games.

Tri-City found the board at the 12:56 mark of the second. After retrieving an Ozogany feed at neutral ice, Ashton Dahms moved down the right wing of the Omaha zone, then fired a shot toward Lancer netminder Nils Maurins. The Latvia native made an initial chest save, but Dahms skated to a hefty rebound and fired it home for his sixth tally of the season.

Omaha regained its two-goal advantage with just over two minutes left in the middle period. Lefty Markonidis drove the right wing to the Storm net, leaving the puck in the blue paint next to Nelson. Tanner Morgan then arrived on scene, barely poking the puck over the goal line for his fifth marker of the year.

Nelson stopped 23 of 26 Lancer shots en route to his second win of the season. Maurins made 40 saves, his second-highest total of the year, on 43 Storm attempts.

Anastasio (0-2-2) was the only player to finish with multiple points. It was the Quinnipiac commit's first multi-point appearance with Tri-City.

Up next: Thursday afternoon, all Storm players will participate in a meet-and-greet at the ribbon cutting of a new hockey-themed exhibit inside the Kearney Area Children's Museum. The event runs between 4-6:30 pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to win prizes.

The Storm return to Viaero Center for games against Muskegon on Friday (7:05 pm CT puckdrop) and Saturday (6:05 pm CT puckdrop).

Friday is Teddy Bear Toss Night. Fans who wish to participate but aren't able to attend the game can drop off stuffed animals at the Kearney Area Children's Museum on Thursday. The children's museum will bring those donated stuffed animals for fans to throw.

Saturday is Military Appreciation Night presented by Courage Crew. The Storm will wear special military-themed uniforms that will be auctioned off live on the ice after the game.

The Storm will also put on a "4th period" party at the Kearney Raising Cane's following Saturday's jersey auction. All Tri-City players will be available for photo and autograph opportunities following the matchup against the Lumberjacks.

Toys-for-tots will additionally be present at both of this weekend's games. Fans can bring a newly packaged toy that will be given to children throughout the United States this holiday season.







United States Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.