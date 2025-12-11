Packed Weekend of Storm Community Events and Promotions Kicks off Thursday

Published on December 11, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm will host numerous community events and promotions surrounding their two-game series at Viaero Center against the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Friday, December 12 (7:05 pm puckdrop) and Saturday, December 13 (6:05 pm puckdrop).

It begins Thursday afternoon when all Storm players will participate in a meet-and-greet at the ribbon cutting of a new hockey-themed exhibit inside the Kearney Area Children's Museum. The event runs between 4-6:30 pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to win prizes.

Friday is Teddy Bear Toss Night during Tri-City's matchup with the Lumberjacks. Fans who wish to participate but aren't able to attend the game can drop off stuffed animals at the Kearney Area Children's Museum on Thursday. The children's museum will bring those donated stuffed animals for fans to throw. Kids tickets are $5 on Friday with the purchase of an adult ticket courtesy of the FunZone Arcade inside of Pizza Ranch Kearney.

Saturday is Military Appreciation Night at Viaero Center presented by Courage Crew. The Storm will wear special military-themed uniforms that will be auctioned off live on the ice after the game.

The Storm will also put on a "4th period" party at the Kearney Raising Cane's following Saturday's jersey auction. All Tri-City players will be available for photo and autograph opportunities.

Toys-for-tots will additionally be present at both of this weekend's games. Fans can bring a newly packaged toy that will be given to children throughout the United States this holiday season.

To purchase tickets, visit stormhockey.com, call the Storm at 308-338-8144, or stop by the Viaero Center box office in-person.







