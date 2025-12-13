Maurins Shuts out Youngstown

Published on December 12, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Nils Maurins stopped all 42 shots that he faced and the Omaha Lancers defeated the Youngstown Phantoms, 4-0, on Friday night at the Covelli Centre.

Omaha (7-19-1-2) scored twice in each of the final two periods as Maurins recorded his second shutout of the season. He turned aside 16 shots in the first and 17 in the third to match his season-high for saves originally set Oct. 10. Saturday marked his second straight 40-save shutout and third 40-save performance of the season. Maurins has made at least 30 saves in four of his last five games.

Kole Hyles and Yegor Kim scored in the first period before Ryder Reynolds and Lefty Markonidis struck in the third. The Lancers scored three-or-more goals in a game for the fifth straight game while simultaneously extending their point streak to five games (3-0-0-2).

Hyles got the scoring started just 50 seconds into the second period with the eventual game-winner. His team-leading ninth goal came after Tanner Morgan's centering attempt hit off a defenseman's skate and ricocheted to Hyles in the slot, who one-timed it home. Omaha struck first for the fourth straight game and improved to 7-4-1-1 when getting on the board first.

The Lancers doubled their lead almost nine minutes later, scoring on the power play for the third time in the last four games. Kim cashed in on a backhander in the slot off a faceoff win by Cam Caron at the 10:02 mark. That marked Kim's fourth goal over the last four games and his seventh of the season.

Reynolds scored his first USHL goal at the 9:17 mark of the third when he fired a wrist shot in from the right side. Morgan flung the puck across the ice from the far wall for his second assist of the night and found Reynolds in stride entering the zone. Morgan now has 6 points (3+3) in his last five games.

Markonidis sealed the game 13:22 into the third with an empty-net goal for his sixth goal of the season and fourth as a Lancer.

The Lancers wrap up the pre-Christmas schedule Saturday at 6:05 p.m. EST against the Phantoms. Omaha's next home game is Dec. 27th against the Lincoln Stars. Tickets can be purchased at libertyfirstcreditunionarena.evenue.net/events/OL







United States Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.