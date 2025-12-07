Lancers Complete Weekend Sweep with Shootout Win

The Omaha Lancers completed their first weekend sweep of the 2025-26 season with a 3-2 shootout win over the Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Devin Shakar stopped 35 shots and Adam Israilov scored in regulation and in the shootout to buoy Omaha. Yegor Kim netted the game-tying goal at the 13:18 mark of the third period for his third goal in the last two days.

Omaha (6-19-1-1) extended its point streak to three games and earned its fourt hand fifth points over that span in a very different way compared to Friday night's 7-3 victory over Waterloo. A night after setting season-highs for goals and shots on goal, the Lancers rallied back in the third period after a tough opening 40 minutes to earn the victory. Des Moines (8-9-2-4) entered the third period leading 2-1 and outshooting Omaha, 26-10. The Lancers turned it on the frame with Kim's equalizer amidst a 17-7 advantage in shots on goal.

Israilov got the scoring started just 3:13 in when he sent the teddy bears flying from the stands with a netfront goal for his seond in as many days. Kole Hyles and Charlie Vig both crashed the net and got opportunities on net before Israilov buried his shot after patiently collecting the loose puck just outside of the crease.

The Buccaneers responded with the equalizer off a Lancers' turnover at the 18:31 mark of the first and then scored the only goal of the second period at the 9:14 mark.

Kim came through in the third period for a second straight night when he scored on the rebound off a shot from Jack Stanius on the right wing. All three of his goals over the weekend and four of his six this season have come in the third period.

Neither team broke through in overtime, though the Buccaneers got a power play for the final 41 seconds of the extra frame but could not cash in despite holding a 4-2 shot advantage in overtime. Israilov scored as Omaha's second shooter and Shakar turned aside all three Des Moines attempts.

The Lancers play their last game before the holiday break Wednesday night when they host the Tri-City Storm at 7:05. It's Wiener Wednesday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena and fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs all game.







