Stars Defeat U-17's

Published on December 6, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars (14-10-0-0) defeated the USA Hockey U-17 program 4-1 on Saturday night in Plymouth.

The scoring would begin in the second period for both teams. USA would score the first goal 37 seconds into the period on the power-play. But Lincoln would respond with two unanswered in the period with Kade Kohanski (UM-Duluth) and Alex Pelletier finding the back of the net.

The third period was tight, with both teams trading chances. But Lincoln was able to break the ice late in the third courtesy of a Nik Young (Clarkson) short-handed goal. Lincoln would add one more on an empty-netter by Brady Cunningham (Bowling Green), and Lincoln would win the game 4-1.

The Stars are back in action on Tuesday night against the Sioux Falls Stampede.







United States Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.