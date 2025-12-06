Fighting Five: Saints Host Riders on Teddy Bear Toss Night

Published on December 6, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (15-8-1-0, 31 pts) host the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (14-5-1-2, 31 pts) on Teddy Bear Toss Night at ImOn Arena on Saturday.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Dubuque Drought

The Fighting Saints have lost three-straight games for the first time this season after a 2-1 loss to Green Bay on Friday night.

It's the first three-game skid for Dubuque since March 20-22, 2025. Dubuque's last four-game losing streak took place in January 2022 with losses to USA twice, Waterloo and Cedar Rapids.

2. Placing Pressure

Dubuque's lack of offense the last three games has not been due to a lack of pressure on opposing netminders. The Saints put 32 pucks on net in Friday's loss to Green Bay, scoring just once in the loss.

Over the three-game losing streak, the Saints are averaging 32 shots on goal. Over the three games, however, the Saints have scored just four goals in their last 96 shots.

3. Teddy Bear Toss

Saturday is Dubuque's annual Teddy Bear Toss Game as fans will throw teddy bears on the ice after Dubuque's first goal.

Last year's Teddy Bear Toss goal was scored exactly one year ago as Colin Frank scored on a shorthanded breakaway against Waterloo.

4. Top Turnaround

The Saints have killed 13-straight opposing power plays since their penalty kill struggled in the weekend series against Youngstown on Nov. 21-22.

In four games since, the Saints have not allowed a power-play goal and lifted their season-total to 79.5% on the kill with four stops on Friday against Green Bay.

5. Rider Wrinkles

The Riders lost in overtime on the road in Chicago on Friday and enter Saturday with a seven-game point streak. Cedar Rapids has won five of those seven games and defeated Dubuque 5-3 in the only previous meeting this season on Nov. 7.

Cedar Rapids also has key pieces missing from their lineup due to the World Jr. A Challenge with Justin Graf, David Bosco and Ryan Cameron suiting up for Team USA.

Saturday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







