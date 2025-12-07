Trejbal, Butkovskiy Lift Phantoms to 1-0 Shootout Win Over Team USA

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO - Playing their third game in less than 48 hours, the Youngstown Phantoms (18-6-1-1, 38pts) got 20 saves from Tobias Trejbal and a shootout goal from Matti Butkovskiy as they downed Team USA 1-0 Saturday night at the Covelli Centre. It was the first time since 2019 that the Phantoms recorded back-to-back shutouts. Youngstown's winning streak now stands at seven games.

"Obviously it was a very tight game," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "To get the win and sweep the weekend and stay on this little run that we're on is important. Credit to the guys, we didn't get home til 2:30 last night. It's a short turnaround. I thought for it being 3-in-3 I really loved our energy."

Team USA carried play for much of the first period, outshooting Youngstown 9-5. The Phantoms battled back in the second period, hammering the USA net with a shooting advantage of 10-2. Play was more balanced in the third period as Youngstown carried just a 7-6 edge in shots in the final frame of regulation, outshooting Team USA 22-17 in regulation.

The U18s carried play for most of overtime, firing three shots on the Phantoms net during extra time, but Trejbal answered every challenge the NTDP threw at him, forcing the shootout.

After the first three shooters failed in their attempts, Butkovskiy finally broke through in the bottom of the second round, pulling a backhander around the outstretched leg of Luke Carrithers to give Youngstown the 1-0 advantage in the shootout. Jamie Glance had a chance to extend the skills competition for USA, but his wrister was denied by Trejbal's blocker, giving Youngstown the win.

Youngstown and the U18s will faceoff again Wednesday morning for Team USA's School Day game at 10:30am. The Phantoms will return to the Covelli Centre to wrap up their pre-Christmas schedule with a pair of games against the Omaha Lancers December 12-13.

By The Numbers

Shots - 24

Saves - 20

Power Play - 0/2

Penalty Kill - 1/1

Goals - Butkovskiy (SOW)

Assists - None

