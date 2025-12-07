Wooten Secures 8th Straight Victory

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - Green Bay left wing Zach Wooten snuck home the game winning shootout goal to extend the Gamblers' unbeaten run to eight straight games Saturday night at the Resch Center for Bud Night.

Green Bay's David Rozsival tallied his 12th goal of the season off an assist from Adam Timm to open the scoring before Chicago's Luke Goukler leveled the score with under six minutes left in the first period.

The Gamblers got on the scoresheet 1:44 into the second frame after Oliver McKinney recorded his second goal of the year, but Chicago took a 3-2 lead after back-to-back goals from Alex Calbeck and Tobias Öhman. With less than four minutes to play in the period, Wooten received a pass from Geno Carcone and Nikita Fedotov and sent a shot past Steel goaltender Connor Mackenzie to send the squads into the third period tied 3-3.

Chicago reclaimed the lead just over two minutes into the final period with a goal from Timothy Kazda, but Carcone responded for the Gamblers to once again tie the score 12:15 into the frame. It took the Steel 21 seconds to find themselves in front once again courtesy of Marco Senerchia, but late in the period Green Bay was able to send the game into overtime with a goal from Owen Buesgens off assists from Elliot Gulley and Wooten.

After neither team scored in overtime, Öhman led off the shootout with a goal, which Gavin Katz matched in Green Bay's first attempt. Gamblers goalkeeper Joey Slavick stopped the next two Steel attempts, and Wooten was able to sneak a shot past Mackenzie to win the contest for Green Bay.

The Gamblers outshot Chicago 31-28 and Slavick finished with 23 saves.

Green Bay will be back in action at the Resch Center on Wednesday when the Gamblers take on the Steel once again at 7:05 p.m.







