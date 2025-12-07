Steel Grab Point in Back-and-Forth Shootout Loss to Gamblers

GREEN BAY, WI - After leading 3-2, 4-3 and 5-4, the Steel couldn't hold off the Gamblers who forced overtime and eventually a shootout, where Gavin Katz and Zach Wooten scored as Chicago (12-10-2-1, 27 pts.) fell 6-5 to Green Bay (16-7-2-1, 35 pts.) Saturday night at the Resch Center.

Owen Buesgens scored with under four minutes left in regulation to tie the game at 5-5, and Joey Slavick stopped all three Steel skaters in the shootout to extend the Gamblers winning streak to eight games.

Steel forward Luke Goukler tallied his seventh goal in the opening frame. Alex Calbeck scored his second goal and Tobias Ohman potted his sixth score in the middle period. Timo Kazda recorded his eighth goal and Marco Senerchia netted his third goal in the third period.

Goaltender Louis-Felix Charrois stopped five of seven shots before leaving the game due to injury. Connor MacKenzie came in for his USHL debut and played well with 20 saves on 23 shots to help Chicago earn a standings point.

Early in the first frame, Oliver McKinney had an open look from the left circle after a Steel breakdown and attempted to snipe glove-side, but rifled a shot over the net.

Shortly after, Miles Burgin released a shot from just below the point that was stopped by Slavick. Steel forward Benson Grande poked at the rebound but Slavick hung on.

Five minutes into the first, Wooten delivered a big hit in the neutral zone to create a turnover and a two-on-one for Green Bay. Katz carried down the left wing, but Calbeck made a superb play, extending his stick to deflect Katz's shot up and out of play.

Minutes later, Aidan Dyer swiftly navigated through the Gamblers defense and almost finished the sweet play, but Green Bay disrupted Dyer's route to the net at the last moment.

Approaching the midway mark, Kolin Sisson tried to connect with Nate Chorlton in the slot, but the pass handcuffed Chorlton, resulting in a backhand shot wide.

Chicago maintained its steady offensive push later on when Senerchia fired to Goukler backdoor, but the pass was just off the mark.

The Steel built off the close call, with Dyer putting forth a magnificent shift. After Dyer leveled a Gambler to create a loose puck, Henry Major fed Ohman for a one-timer from the slot, but the shot whistled high and wide.

The Gamblers created their best chance of the opening frame with 6:54 left when Geno Carcone received a cross-ice pass and quickly got the shot off, but Charrois made a big stop sliding right to left.

On the ensuing faceoff, Adam Timm won the faceoff and David Rozsival stepped into a snap-shot that beat Charrois glove side to make it 1-0 Gamblers.

Just over one minute later, Dyer's gritty work paid off when he fired a pass to Goukler, who beat Slavick with a nifty backhand shot over the glove to tie it at 1-1.

Chicago led in shots 9-5 after the first period.

The Gamblers took the lead back 1:44 into the second period when Cruz Martin fed Oliver McKinney in the slot to make it 2-1.

Green Bay was dealt the first penalty of the night less than two minutes later, and Chicago's power play exhausted the opposing penalty kill with a lengthy offensive zone stay.

Just after the power play expired, Dyer threaded a backdoor pass to Calbeck who deflected the puck past Slavick to tie the game at 2-2.

Seven minutes into the second period, a wacky sequence for Green Bay resulted in a goal called on the ice when Rozsival batted the puck out of the air.

The officials reviewed the play and determined no goal, as the puck bounced off the right post and narrowly avoided deflecting off Charrois and over the line.

Following the sequence, Charrois left the game and MacKenzie entered.

Not long into his first USHL game, MacKenzie made a dazzling sprawling save to keep the game tied.

Chicago potted a goal at 14:29 after Wyatt Herres held the zone and fired a wrist shot from the right point that was deflected by Ohman and past Slavick to make it 3-2 Steel.

Under two minutes later, Wooten sped through neutral ice to create a two-on-one and fired over the glove of MacKenzie to tie the game again, 3-3.

The intense game of tug of war continued into the third, with the Steel yanking the rope first at 2:02 of the third when Kazda ripped a shot into the top portion of the goal to give Chicago a 4-3 lead.

Chicago's lead stood for another ten minutes until Carcone punched at a rebound at the side of the net and had it leak through MacKenzie to make it 4-4.

Just 21 seconds later, James Scantlebury made a perfect pass from below the right circle into the slot for Senerchia, who shot past Slavick to again put the Steel ahead 5-4.

The game had all the makings of a Steel win, but a knuckleballing puck from Owen Buesgens tumbled over the glove of MacKenzie with 3:23 to play to make it 5-5.

For the third consecutive game for Chicago, the contest advanced to overtime.

Green Bay controlled the opening faceoff and maintained possession for a solid portion of the extra frame.

Elliot Gulley had the game on his stick with an open look at the hash marks, but Ohman knelt in the shooting lane to make a massive block and continue the action.

Chicago held possession for most of the remaining time and also came close to ending the contest when Goukler sped around a defender and attempted a backhand tuck past Slavick, but the puck rolled off his stick.

Ohman opened the shootout with a goal, but Katz and Wooten responded with consecutive scores.

Senerchia was called upon in the third round and deked past Slavick, but his shot rattled off the crossbar, giving Green Bay the win.

