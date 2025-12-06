Former Black Hawk and Race Driver Has Died

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Black Hawks were surprised and saddened to learn that Michael Annett has died at 39.

The news was shared by his former race team, JR Motorsports, and several other stock car racing sources on Saturday. Before pursuing his racing career to the sport's highest level, Annett spent two seasons with the Black Hawks and skated as a member of Waterloo's 2004 Clark Cup Championship team.

As a teen, the Des Moines native moved from Central Iowa to the Chicago suburbs to play AAA hockey for Team Illinois. He earned a place with the Hawks in 2003 and was among the youngest members of Waterloo's championship squad the following spring. Annett remained with the Hawks in 2004/05 and finished his USHL career with exactly 100 regular season appearances. He also took the ice for nine playoff contests.

Turning from hockey to racing, Annett eventually left home a second time, moving to the Charlotte area as an aspiring racer. He was driving in NASCAR's truck series by 2008 and that same year, he made his debut in the NASCAR Nationwide Series (later the Xfinity Series and today known as the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series). Driving for Richard Petty Motorsports, he finished fifth on that circuit in 2012, prompting a move to NASCAR's top-level Cup series by 2014. Annett drove in 106 Cup races over parts of the next three seasons.

His career continued through 2021 at the Xfinity level, including a 2019 victory during the spring race at Daytona International Speedway. In all, he made over 400 starts across NASCAR's three national series.

Although his career diverged from his hockey-playing peers, Annett remained a proud Waterloo Black Hawk alum. In 2012, he made the largest individual donation to help fund Waterloo's trip to the Junior Club World Cup in Omsk, Russia. That winter, he brought his race car to Young Arena.

"I'm not a race car driver, but you have to have a level of internal compete," said then-Black Hawks Head Coach P.K. O'Handley at the time. "That makes you successful behind the wheel. I thought he had that as a hockey player, and it certainly shows now."

The entire Black Hawks organization joins with Michael's family, friends, teammates, and fans in mourning his loss.







