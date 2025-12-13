Historic Night for Barron Leads Saints to Win

Lincoln, NE - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (17-8-1-0, 35 pts) shutout the Lincoln Stars (15-11-0-0, 30 pts) in a 7-0 win on Friday led by a five-point performance by Michael Barron and a shutout by Vojtěch Hambálek.

Barron tied the Dubuque record for points in a game, scoring a hat trick and two assists in his five-point night. Barron kickstarted a natural hat trick with a goal at 12:46 of the first period, assisted by Teddy Merrill and Kris Richards. Merrill logged the first of three points with the assist, tying a career-hight.

Barron's second of the night came 57 seconds into the second period, assisted by Luke Brierley on a four-on-four rush. Barron finished the hat trick on another four-on-four later in the second period, assisted by Merrill and Lincoln Krizizke.

The five-point night gives Barron 107 points in his Fighting Saints and USHL career, scoring the first hat trick of his career in his 155th game. His career-high point total puts him into a tie with Jake Sondreal for sixth-place in all-time Saints Tier-I history, one behind Dylan Gambrell for fifth.

Hambálek made 31 saves in his first-career shutout and 12th win of the season. Hambálek tied a season-high with 16 saves in the first period and made all 15 in the final 40 minutes, helping Dubuque to a perfect penalty-kill night on six chances. The shutout was Dubuque's first of the season.

The Saints scored once on five power-play chances in the win. Merrill's 14th of the season came in the third period, sixth on the power play to tie Masun Fleece for the team lead. At even strength, Gavin Lock opened the scoring at 2:15 of the first, while James Russell scored his first-career USHL goal in the second period.

Dubuque improved to 14-0 this season when scoring four-or-more goals and to 12-4-0-0 when scoring the first goal.

The Saints play their final game before the holiday break on Saturday as they wrap up the series with the Stars in Lincoln.







