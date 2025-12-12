Fighting Five: Saints Begin Two-Game Set with Stars

Lincoln, NE - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (16-8-1-0, 33 pts) visit the Lincoln Stars (15-10-0-0, 30 pts) on Friday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Happy Holidays

The Fighting Saints play their last two games before a 13-day holiday break this weekend in Lincoln against the Stars.

At the end of the weekend, the Saints will be 27 games into a 62-game schedule this season. So far, they have 16 wins in 25 games in a crowded Eastern Conference. Dubuque enters the weekend fourth in the conference with 33 points, four behind third-place Green Bay.

2. Starting Strong

Dubuque scored the first goal in both games last weekend after doing so just once in the five games prior. The Saints are 11-4-0-0 when scoring the first goal this season.

Lincoln allowed the first goal in a 5-3 win over Sioux Falls on Tuesday and earned just its fourth win of the season in 10 games when allowing the first goal.

3. Travel Time

The Fighting Saints travel to Nebraska for the only time this season, taking on the Stars in Lincoln. Dubuque has won the last two games in the Ice Box, winning one in each of the last two seasons.

The Fighting Saints won their first three road games of the season, but have lost six of eight since. In their last Western-Conference road series, the Saints swept Sioux City on Nov. 8-9.

4. Teddy Tallies

Teddy Merrill scored his 13th goal in Saturday's win, matching his career-total from his first two seasons with the Fighting Saints.

Dubuque's captain leads the team with 26 points this season and trails only Masun Fleece (16) in goals.

5. Star Power

Lincoln's Alex Pelletier leads the USHL with 24 goals and 38 points this season. The forward is part of a top line with Layne Loomer and Kade Kohanski that has contributed over half of Lincoln's offense, combining for 45 of the Stars' 88 goals this season.The line has 95 points between the three players, while the rest of the Stars entire roster has combined for 115 points.

Lincoln goaltender Will Prowse is sixth in the league with a .917 save percentage, a contributor to their third-place defense that allows just 2.6 goals per game. Lincoln has won 15 of the last 19 games after losing six-straight to start the season.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at the Ice Box. The game is available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







