Jacks Shut Out By Tri-City. Look To Bounce Back Tomorrow

Published on December 12, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







KEARNEY, NE - No team this season had held the Muskegon Lumberjacks (20-6-0-0, 40 pts.) off the scoresheet through the first 12 weeks of the season. The Tri-City Storm (10-15-3-1, 24 pts.) took the honors as the first team to do so, holding the Jacks to only 12 shots and ending the night with a 4-0 win.

It's not a common occurrence, but the Jacks started the game with a 2-minute minor for delay of game after the team took too long getting off the ice from warmups. Despite killing off the penalty, the Jacks surrendered momentum early and allowed a shorthanded goal later in the period.

At the 7:51 mark of the first period, Brecken Smith caused a turnover in the neutral zone and led a short-handed 2-on-1 rush into the Muskegon zone. A pass to Cameron Springer was in the perfect spot for an easy backdoor tap-in for his 3rd goal of the season.

Springer added his second goal of the period at the 14:34 mark off another turnover caused by Smith. This time, Smith took possession of the puck in the Jacks' zone and again slid a pass to Springer for an easy look at the Jacks' goal. Springer's goals helped the Storm to a 2-0 lead after the first frame.

The only goal of the second period came for the Storm and Paul Bloomer 3:52 into the period. Mason Jenson took possession of the puck in the neutral zone after Maxwell Dessner forced a turnover at his own blue line. Jenson was met at the Jacks' blue line by a defender and tapped a pass to Bloomer cutting down the slot. Bloomer sent a shot under the glove for his 4th goal of the season.

Tri-City added one more goal in the third period to clinch the 4-0 win. 7:40 into the period, Jenson led a 2-on-1 rush into the offensive zone, and rather than passing the puck, fired a shot on goal. The puck went off the glove and trickled across the goal line for his 6th goal of the season.

Will Keane (West Bloomfield, MI) (6-4-0-0) earned the loss on his record with 25 saves on 29 shots against. Michael Pradal (8-9-2-1) earned his first shutout of the season, stopping all 12 shots he faced.

Tomorrow night provides an excellent opportunity for the Lumberjacks to bounce back and close out the first half of the season with a win. Despite the loss, the Jacks remain in first place in the Eastern Conference and the USHL thanks to some friendly scores around the league. Saturday's game is scheduled for 7:05 pm EST at the Viaero Center in Kearney, NE. Catch the action on the official live stream partner of the Muskegon Lumberjacks, FloHockey, and for free on the Lumberjacks Hockey Network on Mixlr.







United States Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.