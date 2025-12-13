Stars Fall at Home to Saints

The Lincoln Stars (15-11-0-0) fell at home to the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Friday at the Ice Box.

Dubuque would jump out to an early lead two minutes into the game as Gavin Lock would get a puck to go on a wrap-around. Dubuque would add another tally ten minutes later on a rocket from Michael Barron from the point. The Fighting Saints would lead 2-0 heading into the second period.

Michael Barron would add two more goals of his own in the first eleven minutes of the period to gain the hat-trick, and James Russell would add another on the rush to give Dubuque the 5-0 lead after 40 minutes.

Dubuque would add two more in the third and skate to the 7-0 victory. With the loss, the Stars were shut out for the first time since March of 2024.

The Stars are back in action on Saturday night at 6:00 at the Ice Box for Teddy Bear Toss night against Dubuque.







