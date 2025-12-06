Stars Fall to U-18's

Published on December 5, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars (13-10-0-0) fell at USA Hockey Arena 5-4 to the U-18 team Friday night.

Lincoln would begin the game just like their last, with three unanswered goals. Kade Kohanski (UM-Duluth), Layne Loomer, and Aatu Karvinen would each find the back of the net for the Stars to send the game into the first intermission 3-0.

The NTDP would go on to score the next four goals of the game, taking the 4-3 lead shortly into the third period. The Stars were able to tie it up on Alex Pelletier's (Boston College) league-leading 21st goal of the season, but the USA would respond back 49 seconds later to take the 5-4 advantage, and the win at home.

The Stars will be back in action on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. CST against the NTDP's U-17 team.







