Phantoms Blank Storm 5-0 on Friday Night at the USHL American Cup

Published on December 5, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Three Youngstown players logged multiple points and Owen Lepak collected his second shutout of the season in net as the Phantoms blanked the Tri-City Storm 5-0 on Friday night at the Tim Hortons IcePlex. The contest was the second and final game at the USHL American Cup powered by Wegmans.

Youngstown (17-6-2, 36 pts) has won six consecutive games. Tri-City (8-15-4, 20 pts) was shutout for the second time in its past five matchups.

The Phantoms broke the ice 13:45 into the first period. Ryan Rucinski fired a rapid shot from the right circle that snuck over the shoulder of Storm netminder Owen Nelson and barely under the Tri-City crossbar. It was Rucinski's 16th goal of the season and fifth in his past five games.

Just over four minutes later, Cal Huston set up Malachi McKinnon with a nifty centering pass from the right corner of the Tri-City zone. McKinnon, positioned directly in front of Nelson, tipped the puck top shelf for his ninth marker of the campaign.

Youngstown struck again 38 seconds into the second period. After a McKinnon shot attempt bounced errantly to the slot, McKinnon raced himself raced to grab the loose puck and fire it home for his tenth marker of the year.

At the 5:48 mark of the middle frame, the Phantoms' Kazumo Sasaki finished a rebound off a Cooper Simpson shot from just inside the left circle. The initial Simpson attempt was stopped by Nelson, but Sasaki was quick to flash the puck into Tri-City's cage for his second goal with the Phantoms.

Just ten seconds later, Youngstown extended its advantage to 5-0. Off the center ice faceoff following Sasaki's marker, Matti Butkovskiy flipped a rebound on a Sean Miller shot past Nelson from the left circle. It was the Finland native's first goal since October 26.

Nelson, who stopped 10 of 15 Youngstown shots, was pulled after the Phantom's fifth goal and replaced by Michal Pradel. Pradel came in to halt 11 of 11 Youngstown attempts.

Lepak kept out all 31 Tri-City shots on the night.

Youngstown's McKinnon (2-0-2), Sasaki (1-1-2) and Simpson (0-2-2) finished with multiple points.

Up next: Tri-City ends its season-long string of six consecutive road games Wednesday at Omaha. Puckdrop is set for 7:05 pm CT. The matchup will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.

The Storm return to Viaero Center for games against Muskegon on Friday, December 12 (7:05 pm CT puckdrop) and Saturday, December 13 (6:05 pm CT puckdrop).

Friday, December 12 is Teddy Bear Toss Night. Fans who wish to participate but aren't able to attend the game can drop off stuffed animals at the Kearney Area Children's Museum until Thursday, December 11. The children's museum will bring those donated stuffed animals for fans to throw.

Saturday, December 13 is Military Appreciation Night presented by Courage Crew. The Storm will wear special military-themed uniforms that will be auctioned off live on the ice after the game.

The Storm will also put on a "4th period" party at the Kearney Raising Cane's postgame on December 13. All Tri-City players will be available for photo and autograph opportunities following the matchup against the Lumberjacks.

Toys-for-tots will additionally be present at both the December 12 and December 13 games. Fans can bring a newly packaged toy that will be given to children throughout the United States this holiday season.

