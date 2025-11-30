Stars Win Fourth Straight

November 29, 2025

The Lincoln Stars (13-9-0-0) defeated the Omaha Lancers 4-3 in a shootout at the Ice Box on Saturday night.

The Stars started the scoring with three goals in the first period. Alex Pelletier (Boston College) found Kade Kohanski (UM-Duluth) on a back-door feed to give the Stars the lead. Josh Polak (UM-Duluth), and Alex Pelletier each followed that up with goals of their own, taking a 3-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Lancers would score two goals in the second period, and one late in the third to tie the game up and send the matchup into extra hockey, despite Lincoln outshooting the Lancers 18-5 in the third.

Omaha and Lincoln would play a back-and forth overtime frame, but nobody found the back of the net and the game went into a shootout.

Will Prowse (Princeton) would make 3/4 saves, and the Stars would score twice with Jackson Rudh (St. Cloud State) and Layne Loomer finding the twine to give Lincoln their fourth-straight victory.

