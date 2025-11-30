Stars Win Fourth Straight
Published on November 29, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars News Release
The Lincoln Stars (13-9-0-0) defeated the Omaha Lancers 4-3 in a shootout at the Ice Box on Saturday night.
The Stars started the scoring with three goals in the first period. Alex Pelletier (Boston College) found Kade Kohanski (UM-Duluth) on a back-door feed to give the Stars the lead. Josh Polak (UM-Duluth), and Alex Pelletier each followed that up with goals of their own, taking a 3-0 lead into the first intermission.
The Lancers would score two goals in the second period, and one late in the third to tie the game up and send the matchup into extra hockey, despite Lincoln outshooting the Lancers 18-5 in the third.
Omaha and Lincoln would play a back-and forth overtime frame, but nobody found the back of the net and the game went into a shootout.
Will Prowse (Princeton) would make 3/4 saves, and the Stars would score twice with Jackson Rudh (St. Cloud State) and Layne Loomer finding the twine to give Lincoln their fourth-straight victory.
The Stars are back in action on Friday in Plymouth, Michigan to take on the USANTDP. Both games will be availabe on the Lincoln Stars MixLr page.
United States Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025
- Lawrence's 4 Points Help Jacks Sweep Dubuque with 5-2 Win - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Steel Snag a Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss at Fargo - Chicago Steel
- The Herd Complete Back-To-Back Sweep Against Team USA NTDP - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Stars Win Fourth Straight - Lincoln Stars
- Morgan Ties It up Late, Lancers Fall in Shootout - Omaha Lancers
- Dubuque Comeback Falls Short on Saturday - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Pair of Power Play Goals Push Youngstown to 2-1 Saturday Win over Tri-City - Tri-City Storm
- Storm End Weekend Series with Phantoms Saturday in Northeast Ohio - Tri-City Storm
- Saturday Road Game Postponed - Waterloo Black Hawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lincoln Stars Stories
- Stars Win Fourth Straight
- Stars Win Third in a Row
- Stars Secure Four Point Weekend
- Stars Secure Tenth Win in Thirteen Games
- Stars' 4-Game Win-Streak Snapped