Saturday Road Game Postponed

Published on November 29, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Saturday night's game between the Waterloo Black Hawks and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders has been postponed by a winter storm.

Steadily falling snow has accumulated since Friday night, and a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service office in Des Moines indicates "travel will be very difficult to impossible" in parts of Iowa. With the storm expected to subside early tomorrow, Waterloo and Cedar Rapids will meet at ImOn Ice Arena in Cedar Rapids Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m.

Radio broadcast coverage of Sunday's game will be shifted to KCFI (1250 AM, 105.1 FM, and kcfiradio.com) with Black Hawks pregame beginning at 3:45 p.m.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.