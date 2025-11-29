Storm End Weekend Series with Phantoms Saturday in Northeast Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - The Tri-City Storm end a two-game set with the Youngstown Phantoms on Saturday night at Covelli Centre. Puckdrop is scheduled for 5:05 pm CT.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (8-12-4, 20 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Fell 2-1 in overtime at Youngstown Friday night

Friday: Ashton Dahms tallied lone Tri-City goal, came just over two minutes into first period

Friday: Goaltender Owen Nelson was strong in net, stopping 30 of 32 Youngstown shots

Team Notes:

Tonight: third game in string of six consecutive matchups away from Viaero Center, the longest such stretch of the year

Winless in nine of past ten games

Held opponents to four power play goals in previous 47 attempts (8.5%)

Penalty kill (85.2%) ranks first in USHL

Averaging 9.91 penalty minutes per game, second-least among USHL teams (Fargo)

Have not produced power play goal in previous 19 attempts; last power play goal: November 7 vs. Waterloo

Have not scored more than three goals in one game during November (ten contests)

Played 24 games this year, tied for most among all USHL teams (Omaha)

Player Notes:

Michal Pradel: leads all USHL goaltenders in saves (451); 999 minutes this season place second in league

Bode Laylin: three goals tie for third among USHL defenseman, 14 points place eighth among defenseman; three power play goals tie for second among defenseman, 51 shots rank second among defenseman

Luca Jarvis: ten points (2-8-10) tie for eighth among USHL rookies

Maddox Malmquist: ties for second among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Cooper Ernewein: second among USHL rookies in shooting percentage (three goals on 12 shots, 25%)

Carson Pilgrim (7-8-15) leads team in scoring followed by Bode Laylin (3-11-14)

Youngstown (14-6-2, 30 pts, 3rd place Eastern Conf.)

Won six of past eight games

Won four straight home games

Friday: Kazumo Sasaki scored game-tying goal (making game 1-1) in middle part of the third

Friday: Jack Willson tallied game-winning goal in overtime

Friday: Goaltender Tobias Trejbal halted 10 of 11 Tri-City shots

Ryan Rucinski (14-15-29) leads team and ties for first among all USHL skaters in points, former Tri-City forward Cooper Simpson (10-18-28) follows, placing third in the league in points

Season series: Tonight is the third of five regular season meetings between Tri-City and Youngstown. The Phantoms lead the season series 2-0.

On Thursday and Friday, the teams will square off at the USHL's American Cup Event powered by Wegmans in Rochester, New York.







