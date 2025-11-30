Morgan Ties It up Late, Lancers Fall in Shootout

Published on November 29, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Omaha Lancers rallied back from a 3-0 deficit but fell to the Lincoln Stars, 4-3, in a shootout on Saturday night at the Ice Box.

Omaha (4-20-1-1) put itself in an early hold after Lincoln (13-9-0-0) raced out to a commanding lead after the first period. The Lancers recovered to score twice in the second period before Tanner Morgan evened the game up with just over three minutes remaining in regulation. Layne Loomer scored in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Stars the victory.

Kade Kohanski opened the scoring 6:32 in near-side on a cross-ice feed from Alex Pelletier during a six-on-five attack due to a delayed penalty. Josh Polak won a footrace to the puck near circle side and ripped one in top corner, far-post side at the 10:01 mark and then Pelletier scored a goal of his own at the 15:05 mark.

Omaha picked itself up in the second period to bring the game within one. Jack Stanius put the Lancers on the board 55 seconds into the frame when he redirected Owen Smith's shot from the left point seconds after a penalty kill expired. Charlie Vig scored on a rebound right in front of the Stars' net off a shot from Adam Israilov at the 14:23 mark shortly after a Lancer power play had just expired.

The Lancers spent the bulk of the third period on the penalty kill but managed to kill off all four penalties committed in the period, including nearly a minute-and-a-half of a five-on-three disadvantage. Nils Maurins stopped all 18 Lincoln shots in the period and finished with a season-high 38 saves.

Morgan tied the game up at the 16:48 mark off a rebound that initially came to the net from a shot at the left point of Ryan Yurkiw's stick that Lefty Markonidis also got a stick on in front of the net before the puck came to Morgan all alone far post side.

Adam Israilov scored in the second round of the shootout to answer Jackson Rudh scoring first for the Stars. Loomer put it away as the last shooter in the fourth round.

The Lancers open up a stretch of three games over six days next Friday when they host the Waterloo Black Hawks for a Frosty Friday. Enjoy $4 16 oz Busch Lights and $2 12 ounce Pepsi products for the 7:05 p.m. game. Next Saturday is Teddy Bear Toss Night against the Des Moines Buccaneers and fans can toss teddy bears onto the ice after the Lancers' first goal of the 6:05 p.m. game. The home stretch wraps up Dec. 10 with a Wiener Wednesday where fans can purchase $2 hot dogs during the 7:05 p.m. game against the Tri-City Storm. Tickets for all 19 remaining home games can be purchased at libertyfirstcreditunionarena.evenue.net/events/OL







