Lancers Can't Take Advantage of Power Plays

Published on November 26, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Omaha Lancers dropped their Thanksgiving Eve matchup with the Sioux City Musketeers, 4-1, on Wednesday night at the Tyson Events Center.

Nikita Konevych scored the Lancers' only goal when he tied the game up 3:13 into the second period with a four-on-four goal, lasering the puck to the top-right corner for a four-on-four tally. Konevych leads all Lancer defensemen with two goals.

In a game featuring a combined 79 penalty minutes, 19 more than their first head-to-head matchup of the season, it was Sioux City (8-12-0-1) that took advantage of the ample power-play opportunities. It finished the evening 2-for-6 on the man advantage while Omaha went 0-for-5.

Luke Garry scored the lone goal of the first period with a power-play strike at the 19:24 mark off a cross-ice feed from William Tomko that he settled with his skate before poking the puck in. That tally gave the Musketeers their eighth consecutive game scoring a power-play goal.

Mason Stenger put Sioux City back in the lead with another Musketeers' power-play goal, this time at the 6:23 mark of the second. He fired a wrist shot from the edge of the near circle through four different players between the two teams to make it 3-1, Musketeers.

Kasen Muscutt added to the Sioux City lead, camping just past the far post and scoring off a feed from Daniil Butin behind the net at the 10:11 mark of the second.

Shayne Gould added to Sioux City lead with his USHL defensemen-leading seventh goal at the 10:54 mark of the third.

The Lancers are back on the ice Saturday on the road against the Lincoln Stars. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FloHockey and Mixlr.







