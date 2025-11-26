Storm Kick off Five-Game Road Trip with Thanksgiving Eve Visit to Lincoln

Published on November 26, 2025

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm visit the Lincoln Stars on Wednesday night at the Ice Box. Puckdrop is set for 7:05 pm.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (8-11-3, 19 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Dropped 4-1 home matchup to Lincoln Saturday, beat Sioux City 3-2 at home on Friday

Saturday: Luka Rohloff tallied lone Storm goal late in the third period, the first of his career

Saturday: Goaltender Owen Nelson halted 24 of 26 Lincoln shots in net

Saturday: Storm went 0-5 on power play, outshot Lincoln 30-28

Team Notes:

Tonight: begin string of six consecutive games away from Viaero Center, the longest such stretch of the year

Winless in seven of past eight games

November record: 1-5-2

Held opponents to four power play goals in previous 38 attempts (10.5%)

Penalty kill (85.2%) ranks first in USHL

Averaging 9.91 penalty minutes per game, second-least among USHL teams (Fargo)

Have not scored more than three goals in one game during November (eight contests)

Averaging 2.36 goals per game, third-least in league (3.27 goals against/game ranks ninth)

Played 22 games this year, second-most among all USHL teams; Omaha (23 games) is only team to have played more

Player Notes:

Carson Pilgrim: has produced 13 points (6-7-13) over past 11 appearances dating back to October 17 at Omaha

Michal Pradel: leads all USHL goaltenders in saves (418); 939 minutes this season place fourth in league, 2.75 goals against average ranks tenth among USHL netminders

Bode Laylin: three goals tie for third among USHL defenseman, 14 points place seventh among defenseman; three power play goals tie for second among defenseman, 43 shots rank fourth among defenseman

Luca Jarvis: ten points (2-8-10) tie for seventh among USHL rookies

Maddox Malmquist: ties for second among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Cooper Ernewein: second among USHL rookies in shooting percentage (three goals on 12 shots, 25%)

Frantisek Netusil: 13 minor penalties this season are tied for third-most among all USHL players

Carson Pilgrim (7-8-15) leads team in scoring followed by Bode Laylin (3-11-14)

Lincoln (11-9-0, 22 pts, 3rd place Western Conf.)

Won seven of past nine games

Defeated Storm 4-1 at Viaero Center Saturday, beat Des Moines 2-1 on road Friday

Saturday: Layne Loomer collected first career hat trick, Jackson Rudh also scored

Saturday: Charles Menard stopped 29 of 30 Storm shots en route to his third win of the season

Alex Pelletier (20-9-29) leads team and all USHL skaters in goals and points; Layne Loomer (7-17-24) follows

Pelletier is out tonight serving the final matchup of his three-game suspension for a checking from behind penalty assessed on November 15 vs. Sioux Falls

Season series: Tonight is the fourth of nine regular season matchups between the Storm and Stars during 2025-2026. Lincoln leads the series 2-1 and claimed the teams' only previous matchup at the Ice Box this season (5-3 on Friday, October 24). Tri-City's nine regular season games against Lincoln are more than any other opponent.







