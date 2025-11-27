Stars Win Third in a Row

Published on November 26, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars (12-9-0-0) defeated the Tri-City Storm 4-0 at the Ice Box on Wednesday night.

The game would be scoreless until the second period. Lincoln's Layne Loomer would fire a puck five-hole on the Tri-City netminder to give the Stars the 1-0 lead two and-a-half minutes into the second. Lincoln would then fire back two more times in the period, first with Aiden Janz depositing a puck into the top of the net courtesy of a great feed by Nate Pederson (Miami University). Lincoln would add another on a short-handed breakaway on a beautiful backhander by John Hirschfeld (Vermont) to take the 3-0 lead into the second intermission.

The Stars would add the lone tally of the third on Brady Kudrna's second goal of the season to give the Stars the 4-0 lead. Will Prowse made all 31 saves in the win, earning his league-leading third shutout of the season.

Lincoln is back in action on Friday against the Des Moines Buccaneers in Iowa with puck drop at 7:05 p.m.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.