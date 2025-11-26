Three-Game Thanksgiving Road Trip on Tap for Steel

Published on November 26, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Steel will look to feast on the road this week during a three-game set that opens against the Green Bay Gamblers on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, November 26 at 7:05 pm, before heading west for two games against the Fargo Force on Friday, November 28 at 7:05 pm and Saturday, November 29 at 6:05 pm.

The Steel (10-9-1-0, 21 pts.) earned one standings point during their series against Sioux Falls last weekend. Nate Chorlton scored his third goal, and Aidan Dyer potted a shorthanded goal for his first score of the season in a 3-2 overtime loss on Nov. 21. Sam Caulfield stopped 26 shots.

In special Wicked-inspired jerseys for Defying Gravity Night the following night, Chicago stayed in the fight for most of the game before falling 4-2 to Sioux Falls. Timo Kazda and James Scantlebury scored Chicago's goals but a Sioux Falls power play goal broke the tie, and an empty net tally secured the win for the Stampede, who scored three of their four goals on the man advantage. Louis-Felix Charrois stopped 36 of 39 shots in the loss.

The Steel have dropped five consecutive games and have been limited to two goals or fewer in each of their losses. Opponents have scored four or more goals in four of five games during Chicago's current skid.

Chorlton has scored a point in three of the last four games and is tied for second among USHL rookies in assists (9). His 12 points this season are the third-most among league rookies and rank fourth on the Steel. The rookie forward has netted six points (2G-4A) in the last seven games and hasn't gone more than two games without tallying a point since the opening week of the regular season.

Scantlebury has recorded a goal in two of the last three games. The Steel tender scored in nine of the first 11 games of the season, propelling him to the top portion of the rookie leaderboard. Scantlebury is second in rookie scoring with 13 points and is tied for first among rookies with two power play goals. He has recorded four points on the power play this season, the third-most for rookies.

Over his last three starts, Caulfield has recorded one shutout and has boasted a 2.32 goals against average and a .925 save percentage while helping the Steel to a standings point in two of the three games.

The Green Bay Gamblers (11-7-2-1, 25 pts.) secured a weekend sweep over Omaha last weekend on the road with a 6-2 victory on Nov. 21 and a 4-1 win on Nov. 22. Elliot Gulley recorded a hat trick and added an assist for a four-point performance in the first game, and four other Gamblers posted multi-point games, including a three-point night from David Rozsival.

Gulley found the back of the net again the following night and added an assist, while Rozsival scored twice. Nine different Gamblers potted a point in the win on Nov. 22. Goaltender Joey Slavick stopped 48 of 51 shots over the two-win weekend.

Gulley paces the Gamblers in points (25), seven more than the next-highest scorer, and also leads in goals (13) and power play goals (4). His +20 rating is the best in the USHL, and he is fourth in the league in scoring. The second-year forward has scored in four consecutive games and has nine points (6G-3A) and 16 shots on goal in that span.

Gavin Katz has scored a point in four consecutive games and nine of the last 11 outings. He has five points (2G-3A) during his current streak and is second on the Gamblers in scoring with 18 points (11G-7A).

Slavick has won three straight starts and has allowed three goals or fewer in four of his last six starts. In his last three games, the first-year Gambler has a 2.84 goals against average and a .909 save percentage. He has helped Green Bay to a standings point in seven of his last eight starts and has not lost more than two consecutive starts this season.

The Steel are 82-74-7-4 all-time against Green Bay and 36-38-5-1 on the road. Wednesday's matchup is the third of eight scheduled matchups between the two teams this season. The Steel split the opening two games during a home-and-home against Green Bay in late October with a 4-2 win at home and a 6-3 loss in Green Bay.

The Fargo Force (12-6-0-1, 25 pts.) opened their weekend series in Iowa against Waterloo last weekend with a 5-1 loss on Nov. 21 before securing a 2-1 win the following night. Saxton Tess scored the lone Fargo goal on Nov. 21, which saw both teams record 26 shots. Fargo received goals from Jacob Sagadin and Graham Jones the following night and outshot Waterloo 32-17 in the narrow victory.

Fargo netminder Ajay White has owned the main spotlight for the team this season and ranks as the top goalie in the USHL. White is with his third team in the last three seasons after playing for Madison last season and Sioux City in 2023-2024. The St. Thomas commit leads USHL goaltenders in goals against average (1.79) and save percentage (.931) and has won seven of his last nine starts. He has not allowed more than two goals in any of his eight wins this season, but has allowed five and four goals in two separate starts in the last three games.

Forward Luke McNamara leads the Force in scoring with 17 points (4G-13A). He has secured a point in six of the last nine games, all assists (7A), and has not gone more than one game without a point in November. He has five assists in the last five games.

The Steel are 16-11-2-1 all-time against Fargo and 8-7-1-0 on the road. This weekend's matchups are the only scheduled games between the two teams this season. The Steel split two games against Fargo last season with a 2-1 overtime win in Geneva on March 7 and a 7-3 loss on March 8.

The Steel will return home on Friday, December 5 to host the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 7:05 pm as the team celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas with How Rusty Stole Christmas, presented by The Learning Experience.

For just $55, fans can purchase the Steel Holiday Plan and receive one ticket to three Steel games, including Chicago Blackhawks Night, plus one ticket to a select Chicago Blackhawks home game.

For a limited time, Steel Suites are on sale for just $30 per person (min. 12 tickets) when purchased online. This offer is valid for December home games, excluding Dec. 27.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Wednesday, November 26 at Green Bay Gamblers (7:05 pm CT)

Friday, November 28 at Fargo Force (7:05 pm CT)

Saturday, November 29 at Fargo Force (6:05 pm CT)







United States Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.