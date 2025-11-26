Fighting Five: Saints Finish Homestand against Bucs

Published on November 26, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (14-5-1-0, 29 pts) host the Des Moines Buccaneers (8-7-2-3, 21 pts) in a Dupaco Cowbell Cup matchup on Wednesday.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Bounce Back

The Fighting Saints finish a five-game homestand on Wednesday, looking to rebound from a pair of losses last weekend against Youngstown.

Despite a pair of losses last weekend, the Fighting Saints have a 7-1-1-0 record at home, including a 4-3 shootout win over Des Moines on Oct. 30.

2. Michael Milestones

Michael Barron will skate in his 150th career game for the Fighting Saints on Wednesday, two points shy of 100 for his career.

When Barron skates in his 150th game, he will tie Assistant Coach Jacob Semik for the 14th-most games played in Dubuque Tier-I history. With 98 points in his first 149 games, Barron will also look to become the 10th Fighting Saint to reach 100 points in his career.

3. Saints Special

The Fighting Saints scored power-play goals in each game against Youngstown and have scored in five of the last seven games.

Dubuque leads the USHL with a 31.9% power play this season, but was scoreless on a pair of chances in October against Des Moines.

4. Busy Bunch

The Saints play three games in four days beginning with Wednesday's matchup against the Bucs and finishing with a weekend-series in Muskegon against the Lumberjacks.

November is tied for the busiest month on the Saints' schedule this season as the Saints finish the month with 11 matchups.

5. Pirate Peek

The Buccaneers lost a pair of home games last weekend and sit in fourth place in the Western Conference.

Goaltender Max Weilandt has started in 17 of the team's 20 games this season, but did not play against Dubuque on Oct. 30. Andrew Bely made 26 saves in the shootout loss to the Saints during his USHL debut.

Wednesday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Arena and tickets are available here. The game can also be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







