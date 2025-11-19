Steel Host Chica-GOATS and Defying Gravity Night with Special Wicked-Themed Jerseys this Weekend

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Steel return home to host a pair of exciting promotions that include the team's first specialty jersey night of the season against the Sioux Falls Stampede, starting with Chica-GOATS Night presented by Mark's Card Shop on Friday, November 21 at 7:05 pm, and Defying Gravity Night presented by Illinois Aviation Academy on Saturday, November 22 at 7:05 pm.

On Friday, the Steel will pay homage to the GOATS - not the horned, four-legged farm animals, but the greatest Chicago athletes of all time. The night will kick off (pun intended) with a ceremonial puck drop by a real goat, and fans can participate in several GOAT-themed promotions during the game.

Saturday features the first special jersey the Steel will wear this season, which takes after the hit movie Wicked, with its sequel Wicked: For Good premiering this weekend. The jersey features a black base with clashing pink and green colors separated on either side of the jersey, and "Chicago Steel" printed on the crest of the jersey in a Wicked-themed font.

The jerseys will be available to bid on online through DASH from Thursday, Nov. 20 at 9 am CT until Monday, Dec. 1 at 5 pm CT. Bidding starts at $150, and a buy now option is available for most jerseys for $600. In addition to the player-worn jerseys, the Steel will have several "You Pick the Players" jerseys available for bidding and a full-team autographed jersey.

Thanks to Illinois Aviation Academy, net proceeds from the auction will benefit Breakthrough T1D. Breakthrough T1D accelerates life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat type 1 diabetes and its complications, and helps make everyday life better for those who face type 1 diabetes.

Following Saturday's game, all fans can take the ice with the team for a Post-Game Skate with the Steel.

The Steel (10-8-0-0, 20 pts.) dropped a pair of 5-2 losses to the USA Hockey NTDP U18 team last weekend in Michigan. Nate Chorlton and Jason Millett scored in the loss on Nov. 14, and Brady Kudrick and James Scantlebury each recorded power play goals the following night. Sam Caulfield made 29 saves in the Nov. 15 loss.

Kudrick recorded a point in each game last weekend and has tallied five points (3G-2A) in the last five games. The Boston College commit is a +4 rating in that same span and has committed just one penalty in 18 games this season.

Alex Calbeck tallied an assist in both games last weekend, marking the second time this season he has pointed in consecutive games. The defenseman is tied for the team lead in assists (10) and leads in power play assists (6). His six power play helpers are the fourth-most among USHL defensemen, and his 10 points are the sixth-most in that same category. He has also committed just one penalty in 18 games played.

Chicago went 0-for-3 on the penalty kill in its two games against USA last weekend. They have allowed a power play goal in five of the last eight games. Sioux Falls' power play ranks tied for third in the USHL at a 26.9% success rate, while Chicago's penalty kill sits 15th at 67.8%.

The Sioux Falls Stampede (11-6-1-0, 23 pts.) earned two wins last weekend that opened with a 3-2 road win over Sioux City on Nov. 14. Sioux Falls scored a goal in all three periods, with Dane Sorensen, Cooper Soller and Brock Schultz all cashing in. Linards Feldbergs stopped 29 of 31 shots in the win.

The following night was a high-intensity victory for Sioux Falls, a 6-2 road win over Lincoln that featured 142 penalty minutes combined between the two teams. The two traded the first four goals of the night before Sioux Falls scored four unanswered goals. The Stampede recorded 51 shots on goal, the most in a single USHL game this season, and were 5-for-11 on the power play in a game that saw Lincoln serve 98 penalty minutes. Logan Renkowski recorded a hat trick with three power play goals, and four other Stampede skaters recorded multi-point games.

Renkowski's hat trick was the first of his career, and he has already surpassed his point total from last season in 12 fewer games. The second-year Stampede forward paces the team in goals (11) and leads the USHL in power play goals (8). He has recorded the fifth-most shots in the league (59) and has six points (5G-1A) in the last five games.

Brent Solomon leads Sioux Falls in points (22) and has not gone more than two games without scoring a point this season. He ranks second among USHL skaters in power play points (13), tied for third in power play assists (9), and is fourth overall in scoring.

Feldbergs has won three of his last four starts and has allowed just two goals in each of those wins. He has the second-most wins in the USHL (9), the fourth-most minutes (845) and has made the third-most saves (337). His 2.34 goals against average ranks seventh in the USHL.

The Steel are 22-27-0-6 all-time against Sioux Falls and 15-10-0-4 at home. This weekend's matchups are the final scheduled matchups between the two teams this season. The Steel defeated Sioux Falls 5-1 in the season-opener at the USHL Fall Classic on Sept. 18. Louis-Felix Charrois stopped 33 of 34 shots, while five different Steel skaters scored goals and 14 total skaters recorded a point in the win.

