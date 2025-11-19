Weekend Preview - Gamblers at Omaha Lancers

Published on November 19, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







Nov. 21 @ 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay will hit the road to take on the Omaha Lancers for a two-game series starting Friday, with puck drop for game one scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Omaha enters the matchup with the worst record in the USHL at 4-16-1 and nine points. The Lancers, who have lost four straight games, fell to the Sioux City Musketeers last time out 6-1.

Omaha gives up the most goals per game in the USHL at a rate of 4.47 per contest, and the Lancers average 2.07 goals per game offensively.

Forward Ryan Aaronson leads the Lancers in goals with six through 21 games played while forward Kole Hyles has the team lead in points with 10 off five goals and five assists. Nils Roberts Maurins and Devin Shakar have split time in goal for Omaha, combining for a 0.862 save percentage.

Gamblers at Lancers

Nov. 22 @ 6:05 p.m.

The Gamblers will conclude their weekend series against the Omaha Lancers when the two teams face off Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Green Bay is 3-5-1 on the road this season and through 19 games, the Gamblers have outscored their opponents 69-62.

Green Bay forward Zach Wooten will be looking to continue his strong offensive play against Omaha after he scored five goals in two games last weekend against Cedar Rapids. Wooten has the most goals on the Gamblers with 11 and is second on the team with 17 points. Fellow forward Elliot Gulley is averaging a point a game through the first 19 contests of the season off of nine goals and 10 assists.

Defensively, Gamblers goalkeeper Joey Slavick has a 3.82 goals against average in 11 games played and owns a save percentage of 0.86.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.