Zach Wooten Named USHL Forward of the Week
Published on November 17, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Green Bay Gamblers News Release
The USHL and Green Bay Gamblers announced today that forward Zach Wooten has been named the USHL Forward of the Week.
Wooten delivered an electric offensive performance over the weekend, scoring five goals in two games, including a hat trick on Friday, November 14. He carried that momentum into Saturday night, adding two more goals to help lift the Gamblers to a 7-6 victory over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.
