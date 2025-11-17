Wooten, Huff, Feldbergs Named USHL Players of the Week

Zach Wooten, Hawke Huff, and Lindards Feldbergs have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week for games played on or between Monday, Nov. 10, and Sunday, Nov. 16.

Zach Wooten, F, Green Bay Gamblers

NCAA Commitment: University of Wisconsin

Led USHL skaters with five goals on 10 shots and a +3 rating, scoring shorthanded goals in Green Bay's weekend split with Cedar Rapids.

Recorded his second career USHL hat trick and first of the season in Green Bay's 5-4 loss to the RoughRiders on Friday.

Scored twice in the Gamblers' 7-6 shootout win vs. the RoughRiders.

Hawke Huff, D, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

NCAA Commitment: St. Cloud State University

Notched multiple points in both games of a two-game series split vs. Green Bay.

Scored the game-winning goal and had a helper in Cedar Rapids' 5-4 win on Friday.

Assisted on a pair of Jason Musa's goals in the RoughRiders' 7-6 shootout loss to finish the weekend with three shots and a +3 rating.

Lindards Feldbergs, G, Sioux Falls Stampede

Helped Sioux Falls to a pair of back-to-back wins with a combined 2.00 goals against average and .926 save percentage.

Turned aside 29 of 31 shots in the Stampede's 3-2 win against Sioux City

Made 21 stops in Sioux Falls' 6-2 win against Lincoln to secure the top spot in the Western Conference.







