Hawke Huff Named USHL Defenseman of the Week

Published on November 17, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defenseman Hawke Huff has been named the USHL Defenseman of the Week!

Huff earned the honor after recording 4 points (1 goal, 3 assists) and posting a +3 rating, helping the team secure three points over the weekend.

Congratulations, Hawke!







