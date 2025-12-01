3 RoughRiders Headed to the World Juniors A Challenge

Published on December 1, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







Congratulations to RoughRiders forward, Justin Graf, forward, David Bosco, and goaltender, Ryan Cameron, on earning a spot on the Team USA roster and representing the United States at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge!

Good luck to David, Justin, and Ryan as they compete in Quebec, December 7th-13th.

Safe travels!

For more information on the tournament, go to: https://teamusa.usahockey.com/2025wjac







