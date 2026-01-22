7 RoughRiders Alumni Hobey Baker Nominees

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







Congratulations to all RoughRiders alumni on earning the opportunity to be nominated for the Hobey Baker Award! Players are nominated and voted on by NCAA Division I coaches representing their respective schools, as well as by fans.

The Hobey Baker Award is college hockey's most prestigious honor, presented annually to the top NCAA Division I men's ice hockey player. The award recognizes excellence in skill, character, leadership, and sportsmanship, honoring both on-ice performance and off-ice integrity, scholastic achievement, and contributions to the team.

Ridertown is incredibly proud of every player who has ever worn the RoughRiders sweater and is part of this outstanding group of young men. Three RoughRiders alumni have earned this prestigious award: Andy Miele 2010-2011, Adam Gaudette 2017-2018, Scott Perunovich 2019-2020.

Vote now: https://hobeybaker.com/vote/

Good luck to all nominees, all are truly deserving.

Once a Rider, always a Rider.







