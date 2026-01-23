Bucs Take Frosty Cup Sweep with 3-2 OT Win
Published on January 22, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Des Moines Buccaneers News Release
Frisco, Tex. - The Des Moines Buccaneers (13-17-3-4) took down the Fargo Force (21-14-2-1) in another overtime thriller, showing a final score of 3-2 Thursday night at the Comerica Center in Frisco. Dallas native Ryland Randle netted the overtime winner for Des Moines, and Rhys Wallin led the offensive charge with a goal and two assists on the night. Goaltender Alan Lendak earned the win with 28 saves on the night. The Bucs look ahead to a contest against the Lincoln Stars Friday, January 30, at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex.
Ryan Seelinger opened the scoring, finding the back of the net on a breakaway chance for his seventh goal in seven games. Seelinger's tally at 3:52 gave the Bucs the early lead and was assisted by forward Rhys Wallin. The Force responded with a goal from Luke McNamara at 5:02, finding Lendak's backdoor to even the score 2-2. Wallin netted a goal of his own, outskating three Force defenders to shoot past White at 7:01. Wallin's goal came off a pass from Joseph Argentina, showing the Bucs ahead 2-1.
After a scoreless middle frame, Force forward Saxton Tess sent the contest into overtime 7:39 into the third period. Ryland Randle netted the overtime game-winner from the blue line off a pass from Wallin to show a final score of 3-2.
The Bucs return home January 30 as they host the Lincoln Stars for Beach Night at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex at 7:05 p.m. Join us for a night of fun, featuring a Pelican Post bucket hat giveaway, 2-for-1 beer night, Fireball Friday. Don't miss out on the action!
