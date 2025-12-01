Tynan Lawrence Named USHL Week 11 Forward of the Week

Published on December 1, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Week 11 in the USHL schedule brought three games for the Muskegon Lumberjacks, and the return of captain Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN). His much-anticipated return didn't disappoint with 7 points on 5 goals and 2 assists.

The week started with a Wednesday evening tilt between the Jacks and USA Hockey National Team Development Program's Under-17 Team at USA Hockey Arena. Despite a limited workload in his return to the lineup, Lawrence found the back of the net and added an assist for a 2-point performance.

Over the weekend, Lawrence returned to a full workload against the second-place team in the USHL, the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Friday night, Lawrence found the back of the net, helping the Jacks to a commanding 4-1 win.

Then on Saturday, Lawrence went off for a 4-point performance. His first career hat trick was paired with an assist to bring his point total to 9 through his first 5 games of the 2025-26 season.

All the success on the scoresheet doesn't overshadow the success Lawrence found off it. His ability to affect the game in the defensive and neutral zones helped keep the Dubuque attack at bay. On the bench and in the locker room, his leadership was active, with him vocally helping his teammates throughout the game.







United States Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.