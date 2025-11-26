PuroClean Military Appreciation Night at the Stable

Published on November 26, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







Military Appreciation Night was more than a game. It was a moment to honor and celebrate the veterans and active duty service members in RiderTown with a beautiful pregame ceremony.

A special thank you to veteran owned PuroClean for proudly sponsoring the night, and a very big thank you to Linn County Veteran Services for their generous donation of vouchers for our military personnel.

Because of our amazing fans, we collected 595 POUNDS of donations during PuroClean Military Appreciation Night! Your generosity directly supports local veterans at the Freedom Foundation, and we truly cannot thank you enough.

Get your tickets for our next home game, the PuroClean Teddy Bear Toss on 11/29, facing off against the Waterloo Black Hawks here: https://tickets.roughridershockey.com/events/37101-waterloo-black-hawks-vs-cedar-rapids-roughriders







