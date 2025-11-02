November 7th & 8th Weekend at the Stable

Published on November 2, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Looking for a dog gone good time this weekend?

Then The Stable is the place to be for a full weekend of RoughRiders hockey!

Friday, Nov. 7:

We face Dubuque for the first time this season and we're bringing the dogs in for the Can Shed Canine Challenge for Charity!

Only 4 spots left to enter your little RuffRider in the dog race. You do not want to miss out on this fun, action packed rivalry game!

Email Lfillenworth@roughridershockey.com to enter.

Saturday, Nov. 8:

If you loved the Happy Gilmore Night unis this past weekend, you'll want to snag our first Signature Saturday poster featuring the team in those one of a kind uniforms! Fans can grab the Happy Gilmore Team Poster and get autographs from some of your favorite Riders after the game as we take on Madison.

Grab your tickets now and join the fun at The Stable, where every night is a good night to #LetsRide!







