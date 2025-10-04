Coach DiMarino Joins Seattle Kraken AHL Affiliate as Video Coach

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are proud to announce that goalie coach Brooks DiMarino has been hired as the Video Coach for the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Seattle Kraken.

DiMarino joined the RoughRiders for the 2024-25 season and made a significant impact on the development of the team's goaltenders, while also spearheading the video operations, including pre-scouting and in-game video breakdowns. In addition, Brooks played a key role in the weekly planning and execution of the team's strength and conditioning program.

"Brooks made a tremendous impact on the entire RoughRiders organization in his one season with us. His work ethic is second to none, he operates with great detail, and his passion and preparation shone through on a daily basis. His relationships with the players exemplified his understanding of the Rider Way. The entire RoughRiders organization is thrilled for Brooks and his family, and we wish them all the best. Once a RoughRider, always a RoughRider," said RoughRiders Head Coach & General Manager Mark Carlson.

Good luck, Brooksie! It's time to get 'Kraken.'







