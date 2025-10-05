Lancers Drop Weekend Trip to Dubuque

Published on October 4, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Omaha Lancers dropped the second game of their weekend road trip, 9-1, to the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Saturday night at ImOn Arena.

Dubuque (5-0-0-0) scored four times in the second period and three more times in the final frame to remain one-of-three unbeaten teams in the USHL.

Brady Arneson scored Omaha's (1-5-0-0) only goal at the 13:17 mark of the second period to cut the deficit to two. Tanner Morgan found Arneson right in front of the crease with a pass from the right point shortly after gaining the attacking zone and set up Arneson for his second goal of the campaign.

Omaha collected the game's first four shots but Kane Johnson got things started for Dubuque with a one-timer between the circles 8:25 into the game for his first-of-two goals. The Lancers only collected one fewer shot than the Fighting Saints (30-29) but also dropped their fifth straight game.

The Fighting Saints lead 1-0 after the first period on Johnson's goal before netting two quick tallies 44 seconds apart to take a 3-1 lead 5:38 into the second period. They pulled away after the Arneson goal by scoring two goals in the final three minutes of the third period. The last goal of the second period was a four-on-four tally and Dubuque added another goal with both teams down a skater early in the second.

The Lancers take on the Sioux Falls Stampede in a home-and-home set next weekend. Omaha head to the Denny Sanford Premier Center Friday at 7:05 p.m. for their seventh straight road game before the home opener Saturday night at 6:05 at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Tickets for the home opener and all home games can be purchased at lancers.com while season ticket packages can be purchased by emailing tickets@lancers.com or calling 402-344-PUCK.







