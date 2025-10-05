Soller Shines in Stampede Home Opener

Published on October 4, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede took down the Tri-City Storm 4-1 in their home opener. Rookie Cooper Soller shone with two goals and an assist, while veteran Adyn Merrick added a goal and an assist of his own. University of Vermont commit Nick Snyder also netted his first USHL goal. After a tough outing the night before, goaltender Linards Feldbergs bounced back with a strong performance to earn his third win of the season.

The Herd looked to start strong in front of their home crowd, but it was the Tri-City Storm who struck first. At 3:34, a quick wrister slipped through Feldbergs' five-hole to give the Storm an early lead. A minute and a half later, Sioux Falls went on its first penalty kill of the night when forward Juho Keinanen was called for high-sticking. The Herd successfully killed off the penalty and even generated a few short-handed chances.

At 15:04, the Stampede earned their first power play when Tri-City's Samuel Murin was called for hooking defenseman Anthony Bongo. Despite several good looks, the Stampede couldn't capitalize and went into the first intermission trailing 1-0. Although they didn't find the back of the net, Sioux Falls controlled much of the play, outshooting Tri-City 12-7 in the opening frame.

The pace slowed in the second period, with the first major chance coming halfway through. At 10:59, Ferris State commit Adyn Merrick scored his second goal in as many games. The play began with a Soller takeaway in the neutral zone before he fed Merrick, who drove to the net and slipped the puck five-hole past the Tri-City goaltender. Four minutes later, the Stampede earned another power play but again came up empty. Sioux Falls outshot Tri-City 10-7 in the period.

The third period brought plenty of action, as the Herd erupted for three goals to secure their first home victory. At 9:16, Cooper Soller notched his second goal in as many games with a snipe from the left point. Just 29 seconds later, Nick Snyder, a Pittsburgh, Pa., native, recorded his first USHL goal with a shot from the left faceoff dot that trickled through the goaltender's pads. Joey Macrina, who scored his first USHL goal the previous night, picked up his first assist of the season on the play.

At 10:47, Tri-City's Oliver Ozogany was called for hooking, giving Sioux Falls another power play opportunity. The Stampede again failed to convert, finishing the night 0-for-3 on the man advantage. However, the Herd wasn't done scoring-at 16:35, Western Michigan commit Cooper Soller sealed the victory with an empty-netter, assisted by Adyn Merrick. The goal capped off Soller's three-point night and clinched the Stampede's first home win of the season at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Goaltender Linards Feldbergs looked sharp in his fourth start of the season, stopping 20 of 21 shots. He now improves to 3-1-0-0 with a .905 save percentage and a 2.22 goals-against average.

The Stampede return home next Friday for Nostalgia Night, presented by Rocket Fizz Candy and Soda. Step back in time with the Herd as they take on the Omaha Lancers. Tickets for the game are available.







