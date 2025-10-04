Tri-City Visits Sioux Falls for Saturday Matchup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Tri-City Storm visit the Sioux Falls Stampede on Saturday night at Denny Sanford Premier Center. Puckdrop is scheduled for 6:05 pm.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (1-2-1, 3 pts, T-5th place Western Conf.)

Coming off 4-3 overtime loss to Sioux City at home last Saturday; beat Omaha 6-2 in home opener Friday, September 26

Paul Bloomer led Tri-City's offense last weekend producing two goals and two assists across the pair of games; Chicago native now leads all Storm players in scoring with four points; two-goal game Saturday was first multi-goal game of career

Goaltender Michal Pradel started each game last weekend; Detroit Red Wings draft pick halted 51 of 57 shots across the two nights

First road game of 2025-2026 season is tonight; went 16-14-1 in away contests last year

Return to Viaero Center for three-game homestand next weekend across Friday, Saturday, Sunday; team's longest stretch of consecutive home games until late January/early February

Sioux Falls (2-2-0, 4 pts, 3rd place Western Conf.)

Coming off 5-4 loss at Sioux City last night

11 different players registered points yesterday; forward J.J. Monteiro led the way with two assists

Logged 16 penalty minutes last night; Sioux City put up 39

Defeated Lincoln 4-2 in lone game last weekend on Friday, September 26 at Ice Box

Will play in home opener tonight; went 21-7-4 on home ice last season

Six of ten games in October take place at Premier Center

Season series: Saturday is the first of four meetings between the Storm and Stampede. The teams will square off twice at Viaero Center and two times at Denny Sanford Premier Center during 2025-2026. Sioux Falls took four of the six regular season matchups between the clubs last year, including two of three at the Premier Center.

Tri-City offensive leaders:

Paul Bloomer (2-2-4) - broke out with four points last weekend; contributed two assists on Friday vs. Omaha and two goals Saturday vs. Sioux City; Saturday was first multi-goal game of career

Maddox Malmquist (2-0-2), Carson Pilgrim (1-1-2), Cam Springer (1-1-2), Evan Sofikitis (0-2-2), Connor Brown (0-2-2), Luca Jarvis (0-2-2), Bode Laylin (0-2-2) have each contributed multiple points this season

Sioux Falls offensive leaders:

Brent Solomon (2-3-5) - scored a goal last night against Sioux City; also produced four points (1-3-4) in September 26 contest at Lincoln

Logan Renkowski (2-1-3), Juho Keinanen (1-2-3), Joseph McGraw (1-2-3), J.J. Monteiro (1-2-3) have put up three points this year







