Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Hire Derek Bishop as Goalie Coach

Published on October 4, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are proud to announce the hiring of Derek Bishop as the team's new goalie coach.

Bishop, a native of St. Paul, MN, brings nearly two decades of goaltending expertise to the RoughRiders. With 18 years of goalie-specific training, coaching, and consulting experience at the youth, AAA, high school, junior, and collegiate levels, he is highly regarded in the goaltending community. Since 2007, Bishop has served as a coach at Robb Stauber's Goalcrease, while also holding roles as the goaltending coach for the Chippewa Steel of the NAHL and the St. Olaf men's hockey team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Derek to Ridertown," said RoughRiders Head Coach and General Manager Mark Carlson. "He brings a vast array of experience to our organization. Derek will be a great mentor to our goalies and an important member of our staff, contributing on the scouting and evaluation side as well. We are very excited for him to get started."

