Hawks Fall in October Opener

Published on October 4, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Goals in quick succession by the visiting Madison Capitols sank the Waterloo Black Hawks Saturday during a 3-1 loss at Young Arena.

The result drops the Hawks to 0-2-1 against opponents from the United States Hockey League Eastern Conference. Six of the eight games on Waterloo's schedule this month will be against foes from the East.

The Hawks scored the lone goal of the first period at 7:59 while skating shorthanded. Toby Carlson sped into the offensive zone, then stopped hard in the right circle; a defender went sliding by, leaving Carlson with time and room to flip a pass to Chase Jette waiting to bang in an opportunity at the edge of the crease.

Two Madison goals within a 13-second span in the second period flipped the lead. Gavin Uhlenkamp had the first of them during a long delayed penalty situation, firing home his chance from the left circle after receiving a cross-ice feed. Then Will Dosan hurried a puck back to Waterloo ice after the faceoff. It went behind the net, then came out for Ville Vaarala, who banged in a quick, low opportunity from between the crease and the right circle.

Austin Moline's empty-netter was the only goal during a fast-moving third period. Just after Waterloo had brought Phileas Lachat to the bench, the Capitols won a faceoff, and Moline sent the puck down into the open net from 170 feet.

Lachat made 26 saves during his first regulation loss of the season. Madison's Caleb Heil stopped 21 of 22 shots.

Next weekend, the Black Hawks play their first true road games of the season. Waterloo will visit the Green Bay Gamblers at the Resch Center on Friday and Saturday.

Madison 0 2 1 - 3

Waterloo 1 0 0 - 1

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Jette 1 (Carlson, Meyer), 7:59 (SH). Penalties-Rieber Wat (hooking), 6:36; Moline Mad (high sticking), 13:15; Schneider Wat (interference), 15:40.

2nd Period-2, Madison, Uhlenkamp 4 (Griva, Snee), 9:52. 3, Madison, Vaarala 2 (Prud'homme, Dosan), 10:05. Penalties-Carlson Wat (hooking), 9:52; Nevers Mad (cross checking), 16:27.

3rd Period-4, Madison, Moline 1 (Dosan), 17:53 (EN). Penalties-Prud'homme Mad (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 6:46.

Shots on Goal-Madison 12-11-6-29. Waterloo 8-5-9-22.

Power Play Opportunities-Madison 0 / 2; Waterloo 0 / 3.

Goalies-Madison, Heil 3-1-0-0 (22 shots-21 saves). Waterloo, Lachat 1-1-0-1 (28 shots-26 saves).

A-2,092







United States Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.